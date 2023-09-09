Analyzing Starco Brands (STCB) & Its Competitors

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Starco Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -20.73% -17.69% -9.45% Starco Brands Competitors -9.15% -18.89% -0.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Starco Brands has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Starco Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Starco Brands Competitors 207 1649 2536 35 2.54

As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 45.91%. Given Starco Brands’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Starco Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starco Brands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million $810,000.00 -16.50 Starco Brands Competitors $1.95 billion $95.60 million 2,335.56

Starco Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands. Starco Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Starco Brands competitors beat Starco Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Starco Brands Company Profile

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

