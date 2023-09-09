Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Menard Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.7% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.72.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
