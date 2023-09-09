Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Overbrook Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.72.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.27. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

