Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56,407 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.27. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

