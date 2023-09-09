Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,214 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.4% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apple from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

