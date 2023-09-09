ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.48

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.48 and traded as low as $14.18. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 26,342 shares.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.

Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

