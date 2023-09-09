Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO Sells $680,723.64 in Stock

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

