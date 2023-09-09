ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.13.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
