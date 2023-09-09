Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $127,941,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

