Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies accounts for 2.8% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. S Squared Technology LLC owned 0.11% of Axcelis Technologies worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,219,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 900 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $159,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 900 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $159,669.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,371,453 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.43 and its 200-day moving average is $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.14.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

