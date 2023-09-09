B. Riley Trims Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Target Price to $40.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 39.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.32. Safehold has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.00) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.33%.

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 65,420 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $1,399,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

