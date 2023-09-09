Bandera Partners Llc Buys 21,307 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $194,106.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,571,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,539,480.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 4,480 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $40,768.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,462 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $157,047.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,247 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,533.91.

On Friday, August 11th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 584,496 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,581,936.80.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 129,312 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,672,004.16.

On Monday, July 17th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 299 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,916.90.

On Friday, July 14th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 22,164 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $288,796.92.

On Thursday, July 6th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 1,961 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.27.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 769 shares of Joint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $10,043.14.

On Monday, June 26th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,640 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,467.60.

Joint stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

JYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Joint from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Maxim Group cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Joint by 6.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

