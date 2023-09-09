Base Resources (LON:BSE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.45

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.45 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 863,033 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 29 ($0.37) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 28.25 ($0.36).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of £118 million, a P/E ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

