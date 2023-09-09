Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $266.72 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

