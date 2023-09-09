Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,666 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $167.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.02.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

