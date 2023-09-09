Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $857.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $875.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $751.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

