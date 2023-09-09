Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

