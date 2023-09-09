Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,143.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,997.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,739.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

