Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

