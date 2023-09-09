Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.5% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Visa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $247.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.99 and a 200 day moving average of $231.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

