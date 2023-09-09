Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 1.8% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $127.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.77. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

