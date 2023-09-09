Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 933 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after acquiring an additional 223,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ACN opened at $325.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.35.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

