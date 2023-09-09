Benchmark (LON:BMK) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.78

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.78 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 35.14 ($0.44). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 37.05 ($0.47), with a volume of 15,285 shares trading hands.

Benchmark Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.99. The company has a market capitalization of £273.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,235.00, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98.

Benchmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass/bream, salmon, shrimp, and tilapia breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.