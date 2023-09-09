Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.02.

BIR opened at C$8.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.24. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.13. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of C$171.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$159.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.8702369 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

