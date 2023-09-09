BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.53

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.53 and traded as low as C$10.18. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.23, with a volume of 109,743 shares traded.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.01.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%.

