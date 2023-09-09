Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

BNE opened at C$7.50 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.32. The stock has a market cap of C$279.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.82.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of C$75.61 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.2504092 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

