Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $4,324,865.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $99,207.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,687.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $4,324,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,267,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Braze by 85.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the second quarter worth about $6,950,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Braze by 12.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after buying an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Braze by 2,099.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Braze by 47.4% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

