Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.47.

Braze stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Braze’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $235,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,592.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

