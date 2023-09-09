BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOOO. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.91.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRP

BRP Price Performance

BRP Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37. BRP has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 1,429.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.