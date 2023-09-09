BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$115.00 at TD Securities

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.91.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $74.43 on Friday. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

