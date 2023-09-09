BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Desjardins set a C$143.00 price objective on BRP and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$139.50.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$101.47 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$80.87 and a twelve month high of C$122.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 491.74% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that BRP will post 13.4235145 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

