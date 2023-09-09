BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$111.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$154.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$139.50.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$101.47 on Friday. BRP has a 12-month low of C$80.87 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$110.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 491.74%. Research analysts expect that BRP will post 13.4235145 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

