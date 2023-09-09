Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5,224.68

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,224.68 ($65.98) and traded as low as GBX 5,020 ($63.40). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 5,020 ($63.40), with a volume of 135 shares trading hands.

Camellia Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,524.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,224.68. The firm has a market cap of £138.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -679.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Camellia alerts:

Camellia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Camellia’s payout ratio is -1,975.64%.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture and engineering services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.