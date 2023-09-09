Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CU. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.75.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$31.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.50. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$30.64 and a one year high of C$41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2893617 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.83%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

