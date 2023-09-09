Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFX. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance

Shares of CFX opened at C$1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.35. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$1.68 and a 12 month high of C$5.38.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$249.50 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

