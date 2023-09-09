Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 110,000 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,012,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,973,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

System1 Stock Performance

SST stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. System1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on System1 from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on System1 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of System1 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of System1 by 6,390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of System1 by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of System1 by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

Featured Articles

