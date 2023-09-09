Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.29

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.29 and traded as low as C$14.16. Canso Credit Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.16, with a volume of 16,569 shares.
Canso Credit Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.22.
About Canso Credit Income Fund
Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.
