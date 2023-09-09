Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) COO Christopher A. Isaacson Sells 3,850 Shares

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $153.18 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,077,000 after buying an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after buying an additional 43,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,405,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,923,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

