Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.0 %

Salesforce stock opened at $224.80 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.73 billion, a PE ratio of 141.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.13.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,318,692 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.