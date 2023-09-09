CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

CNP stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.