CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.18

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.19. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 55,241 shares traded.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$402.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.38.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

