Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 3.8% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

