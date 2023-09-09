Christopher A. Wright Sells 4,100 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,042,121 shares in the company, valued at $54,758,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

