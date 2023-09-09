Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,762 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.2% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ossiam owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $56,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

