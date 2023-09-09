Comparing Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) & Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) and Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laureate Education and Cogna Educação’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.24 billion 1.70 $69.57 million $0.59 22.73 Cogna Educação N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Cogna Educação.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

78.0% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Laureate Education and Cogna Educação’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 7.34% 11.70% 4.82% Cogna Educação N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Laureate Education and Cogna Educação, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cogna Educação 0 1 0 0 2.00

Laureate Education presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.77%. Given Laureate Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Cogna Educação.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Cogna Educação on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It offers its services in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação S.A. operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training. In addition, it offers administration of kindergarten, elementary and high school activities; advises on and/or enables direct and indirect financing for students; and develops software for adaptive teaching and academic management optimization. Cogna Educação S.A. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

