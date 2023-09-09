Comparing P3 Health Partners (PIII) and Its Competitors

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Care Facilities” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ competitors have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $2.54 billion $40.13 million 490.59

Profitability

P3 Health Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors 4.71% -121.41% 3.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for P3 Health Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 130 904 1171 2 2.47

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.97%. As a group, “Medical Care Facilities” companies have a potential upside of 51.35%. Given P3 Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

P3 Health Partners competitors beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

