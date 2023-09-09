Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Price Performance
NASDAQ CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.25.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 86.46% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. On average, analysts predict that Conformis will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
