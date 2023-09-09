Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 86.46% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. On average, analysts predict that Conformis will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Conformis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Conformis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Conformis during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Conformis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

