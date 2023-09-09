ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,610 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $25,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,330,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.8 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

