Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lifted to Outperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $240.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.05.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $259.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.68. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.