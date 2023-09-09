Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.50.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

CPG opened at C$11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.73. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.10 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3092784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

